Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has sent a message to members of the Luhya community after they gave former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a heroic reception when he landed at Bukhungu Stadium for Azimio La Umoja’s meeting on Friday.

Raila, who was regarded as a stranger in Luhya land, was welcomed by a sea of humanity, who had come from Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

Despite the absence of top Luhya leaders led by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula, Raila was received by a mammoth crowd dancing and praising his name.

Now, in a message after Bukhungu 2 declaration, Atwoli, who was the convener of the meeting, thanked the Luhya community members for heeding his call and endorsing Raila Odinga as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“May I take this opportunity to very highly thank the Luhya people for having listened to me and made a declaration yesterday? we proved our point yesterday.

“Happy New Year 2022,” Atwoli wrote on his Twitter page.

