Saturday, January 15, 2022 – New details have emerged over two United Democratic Alliance lawmakers who have been camping in Thika Town, paying jobless youth to disrupt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Thika town on Saturday.

According to impeccable sources, Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro and Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, have been paying youths to disrupt Raila’s Azimio La Umoja rally at Thika Stadium.

“Gathoni Wamuchomba and Ndindi Nyoro have been dishing out 200 bob to youths in a bid to disrupt Raila Odinga’s campaign launch at Thika Stadium today. Tunawaambia JARIBUNI!!!,” sources revealed.

Raila Odinga is visiting the vote-rich region to meet the political opinion shapers, leaders and to launch his presidential campaigns.

This event is the first by Raila since he declared his presidential bid at Bukhungu Stadium in December last year.

