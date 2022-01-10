Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – A wealthy British investor is allegedly among those financing Deputy President (DP) William Ruto’s campaign as he seeks to become Kenya’s fifth President.

Michael Spencer, who was detained briefly at Wilson Airport on Wednesday, together with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and former Tanzanian Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Lazaro Nyandalu, is said to be the engine behind Ruto’s well-oiled campaign machinery.

The three, who had arrived in Nairobi from Eldoret, caused a stand-off at the airport after they insisted on using the VIP lounge rather than the domestic arrivals section which is used by ordinary passengers.

They also did not want to have their luggage scanned with the Kapseret MP claiming that he was in a hurry to get to Parliament.

However, airport authorities stood their ground, leading to a standoff. Spencer, Sudi, and Nyandalu were held briefly but were later released after agreeing to follow laid-down procedures.

The incident at Wilson Airport left many wondering who the two people who had accompanied Sudi, a close Ruto ally, were and their involvement in the forthcoming elections.

It is now emerging that Spencer, who is also a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, is into political party funding and at one time he was described as “Cameron’s broker buddy” by the Sunday Times newspaper while referring to his closeness with former UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Reports indicate that Spencer has an array of business interests, from finance, insurance to wealth management.

He also owns Sarai House, a lodge in Borana Conservancy in Laikipia County.

In 2018, Spencer told Business Daily that he had two houses in Kenya and is the main sponsor of the Kenya Derby, a horse competition that takes place at Ngong’ Racecourse.

Sunday Times newspaper’s Rich List valued Spencer at £1.2 billion (Ksh 184.3 billion) in 2021.

On the other hand, Nyandalu has been elected as MP three times between 2000 and 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST