Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Atheists In Kenya Society former Secretary, Seth Mahiga, was recently put on the spot after he reportedly stole all the money from the society’s bank account after he gave his life to Christ.

Seth was blasted through the society’s official Twitter page.

“We visited our Bank today, only to find that the former Secretary, Seth Mahiga, a man who resigned and met Jesus had withdrawn our funds without any of us (New Executive Committee) knowing.

“It is one thing to meet Jesus. It is another thing behaving morally. Shameful!!!,” a tweet on the society’s Twitter account read.

It’s now emerging that Seth is a very notorious conman.

He has reportedly conned a lot of his close family members.

This was revealed by his first cousin, who described him as a serial conman and pathological liar.

When his mother passed away, he conned so many people and squandered all the money contributed during the burial.

This is what his cousin tweeted.

