Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s aides has said the second in command has halted his campaigns to strategize ahead of the August presidential election.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the DP’s Director of Communication Emmanuel Talam, said that Ruto had retreated to his official Karen residence to review ‘past events.’

He said the break would give the DP an opportunity to engage with his advisors and strategists on the next campaigns.

“The Deputy President is in Karen reviewing the past events and planning for the next campaign circuit,” said Talam.

However, Talam did not indicate the DP’s next campaign programme.

The DP has for the past one week been on a frantic charm offensive to market his presidential bid.

He toured regions perceived as backyards of his presidential rivals to popularise his bid.

Other sources said doctors have advised Ruto to rest after a rigorous campaign period that took him to all corners of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST