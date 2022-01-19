Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has reportedly found a new man to warm her heart.

According to Tea Master Edgar Obare, the disgraced TV girl is dating a man identified as Ben Kariuki.

Ben and Jacque have been pictured several times together in vacations and in social functions, leading to speculations they are an item.

The renowned media personality has in the past dated several men but most of her relationships end in tears.

Her last relationship almost landed her in jail after she was accused of conspiring with her ex-boyfriend Jowie Irungu to murder city businessman Monica Kimani.

Below are photos of her alleged new boyfriend.

