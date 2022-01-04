Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel has finally walked down the aisle with Esther Musila, a 52-year-old mother of three.
The private wedding ceremony was reportedly hosted at a popular garden at Thome Estate.
The theme of the colorful wedding was pink and green.
Guardian rocked a crème suit while Esther stunned in a dazzling crème gown.
Only close friends and family members were invited.
The wedding happened on Guardian Angel’s 33rd birthday.
Guardian’s wedding with Esther comes amid reports that he has a string of baby mamas in Eastlands.
It’s not clear whether he provides for his kids.
Here’s a short clip of the singer’s wedding.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
