Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel has finally walked down the aisle with Esther Musila, a 52-year-old mother of three.

The private wedding ceremony was reportedly hosted at a popular garden at Thome Estate.

The theme of the colorful wedding was pink and green.

Guardian rocked a crème suit while Esther stunned in a dazzling crème gown.

Only close friends and family members were invited.

The wedding happened on Guardian Angel’s 33rd birthday.

Guardian’s wedding with Esther comes amid reports that he has a string of baby mamas in Eastlands.

It’s not clear whether he provides for his kids.

Here’s a short clip of the singer’s wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.