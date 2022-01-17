Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has urged the Mt Kenya electorate to expect revenge when Deputy President William Ruto wins the Presidency in 2022.

Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the main contestants in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Monday morning, Kinyanjui said DP Ruto will reciprocate what President Uhuru Kenyatta did to him when he wins the presidency in 2022.

He said the Kikuyus should support the Political Parties Amendment bill 2021 because it will shield them from Ruto’s revenge if he occupies the house on the hill in August.

“Even us there are people we promised things and we never fulfilled and that is why this Political parties Bill is important now because they might get revenge.

“We don’t want a gentleman’s agreement, we want a written agreement on a coalition to avoid political betrayal and mostly we of us who come from the mountain.

“We should ask ourselves why the agreement between the president and his Deputy did not work,” Kinyanjui said.

On why he is supporting Raila Odinga’s bid in August, Kinyanjui said that it’s because of the interest of the community but not for his personal interests.

“I would benefit more politically if I work with our political opponents rather than on the side I’m on.

“But it’s not about a personal interest, it’s about our people. What I can say is that what we want is for our people to benefit,” Kinyanjui stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST