Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has shelved his presidential ambition in August and revealed the candidate he will support for the top seat.

The 2022 presidential duel is turning out to be a contest between indefatigable former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, Kibwana said after long consultations with his people, he has decided to support Raila Odinga’s bid because he has for years fought for democracy and the freedom of all Kenyans.

“I consulted my people in my county leadership and they gave me the go-ahead to support Azimio la Umoja and they told me that I have age on my side and will resume my presidential ambitions in future,” Kibwana said.

“Raila is the father of devolution and as the president, he will protect devolution.

“I’m happy that the next president will take the country forward,” Kibwana added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST