Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – An outspoken Governor from the Rift Valley region has apologised to Deputy President William Ruto after chaos erupted in his county when the second in command visited county headquarters on Monday.

The DP was caught up in a scuffle at Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok’s office, where he was spotted jostling among opposing supporters on Monday evening.

Reports suggested that the scuffle ensued when former Governor, Isaac Ruto, was denied access to the governor’s office, where the Deputy President was meeting local leaders.

“On behalf of the people of Bomet, I apologize to the Deputy President for the embarrassment we exposed him to,” Barchok stated

“This relates to the foolish competition we are having (with Isaac Ruto). Our people are not happy and some have even lined up demonstrations as a message to us,” Barchok added.

The Governor also claimed that youth wielding weapons had been sent to disrupt the meeting, but did not have their way as many supporters at the rally chose to be peaceful.

“We are a peace-loving county. We haven’t had any incidents and our commitment as a county government is to always maintain peace.

“I want to thank the people of Bomet who also resolved not to retaliate any attacks,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST