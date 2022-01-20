Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Kenyans have taken to social media to narrate their experiences in toxic workplaces, following the death of Dj Lithium, who committed suicide at Capital FM offices.

Reacting to the sad news of DJ Lithium’s suicide at his workplace, a former intern exposed Governor Anne Waiguru’s bullish behaviours.

He narrated an incident where Waiguru bullied him for failing to staple office documents properly.

He was new in the office and so, he was not conversant with the office rules.

Waiguru had imposed strict rules on how office documents should be stapled.

She liked her documents stapled vertically and not the conventional diagonal way.

She reportedly insulted him and the insults are still fresh in his memory, many years down the line.

The former intern further revealed that she once fired her driver for being too talkative.

This is what he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.