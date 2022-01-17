Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – A little-known lady recently caused a stir on social media after she shared photos on Facebook in the company of Governor Alfred Mutua and claimed that they are dating.

She went ahead to protect her territory by claiming that she is the Governor’s new wife.

“Bibi ya Governor (Governor’s wife),” she captioned the photos with Mutua in one of the high-end hotels in Mombasa.

The skirt-chasing Governor, who parted ways with his wife Lillian last year, has come out to clear the air on allegations that he is dating the said lady.

He posted a message on his social platforms where he denied that the lady in the viral photos is his new catch.

Mutua stated that being a public figure, he meets all sorts of people who request to take photos with him.

He further urged Kenyans to stop spreading the rumours that he is dating the lady in the viral photos.

“DISCLAIMER: I am requested daily by many people to pose for photos. I humbly agree. I take photos with strangers – men, women, groups, kids, families etc. They usually post the photos.

“This does not mean KNOW them or that I am in business or friends with them. Wacheni mucene,” Mutua wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.