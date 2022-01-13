Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – KANU party has warned Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, against joining Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

KANU, together with ANC, Wiper Democratic Movement, and Ford Kenya are currently under One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

In the last few days, Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula have been warming to DP Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat warned Mudavadi not to join Ruto.

Mudavadi’s decision to join Ruto, according to Salat, demonstrates that he has always been OKA’s weakest link.

Salat also claims that the ANC made secret deals with OKA during the night, which he claims will be made public soon.

Salat, on the other hand, stated that Kenyans should expect more realignments, particularly after Parliament passes the contentious political parties bill.

OKA is currently on borrowed time, having been pressured to support either former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or Ruto.

With Mudavadi and Wetangula warming to DP Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi have been sympathising with Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST