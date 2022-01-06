Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Gardener
Responsibilities
- Plant new and repair established lawns, mowing, cleaning the grounds using rakes, brooms and hoses.
- Maintaining the compound landscape
- Spraying trees and shrubs
- Undertaking upkeep and repair tasks in the interior and exterior of premises.
- Organizing the work to meet the set deadlines and accomplish the assigned tasks
- Having a professional eye and ensuring that the beauty of the compound is always maintained.
Qualifications
- 3 years’ experience as a gardener
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Proven experience working as a Handyman with hardware tools and electrical equipment
- Good track record in previous employments
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Gardener”
