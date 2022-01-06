Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Gardener

Responsibilities

  • Plant new and repair established lawns, mowing, cleaning the grounds using rakes, brooms and hoses.
  • Maintaining the compound landscape
  • Spraying trees and shrubs
  • Undertaking upkeep and repair tasks in the interior and exterior of premises.
  • Organizing the work to meet the set deadlines and accomplish the assigned tasks
  • Having a professional eye and ensuring that the beauty of the compound is always maintained.

Qualifications

  • 3 years’ experience as a gardener
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Proven experience working as a Handyman with hardware tools and electrical equipment
  • Good track record in previous employments

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Gardener”

