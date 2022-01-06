Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Gardener

Responsibilities

Plant new and repair established lawns, mowing, cleaning the grounds using rakes, brooms and hoses.

Maintaining the compound landscape

Spraying trees and shrubs

Undertaking upkeep and repair tasks in the interior and exterior of premises.

Organizing the work to meet the set deadlines and accomplish the assigned tasks

Having a professional eye and ensuring that the beauty of the compound is always maintained.

Qualifications

3 years’ experience as a gardener

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Proven experience working as a Handyman with hardware tools and electrical equipment

Good track record in previous employments

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 10th January 2022. Clearly indicate the job title “Gardener”