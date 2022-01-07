Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has hinted that he may support Deputy President William Ruto for president in the August polls.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Wetangula compared and contrasted Ruto’s strategy and that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and concluded that the chief hustler has a better chance of clinching the presidency.

According to Wetangula, Ruto was more intentional in his approach to drum up support for his presidential bid.

He noted unlike Raila, Ruto recognizes who the Western region kingpins are.

“Of course he recognizes, and rightly so, that the gate-keepers of the Mulembe nation is myself and Musalia Mudavadi,” Wetangula remarked.

Wetangula further faulted Odinga for opting to work with the Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.

He noted that Ruto would not waste any opportunity to bring in leaders who will guarantee him votes.

“The numbers are big. The people who carry the aspirations, hope, and trust of the Mulembe nation are known.

“Any politician who is sufficiently shrewd and understands the politics of this country will not engage in the shenanigans that we saw on December 31 at Bukhungu Stadium,” the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal noted.

The Bungoma Senator lauded Ruto for always engaging voters during his rallies, asking them on the individuals they would prefer to work with him.

“I have heard him asking the people, do you wish your leaders to work with me?

“And of course the crowd has resoundingly told him they would want to see that,” he remarked.

Wetangula made it clear that he will be open to having discussions with Ruto and any other leader who has the people’s interest at heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST