Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – A motorist has reached out to Boniface Mwangi and cautioned fellow motorists after a rogue petrol station attendant almost damaged her car.

She fueled her car at Ola Petrol Station in Westlands about a week ago and instead of putting petrol, the attendant put diesel.

This left her car with mechanical problems that cost her Ksh 31,000.

She has tried to seek compensation from the management but her efforts have not yielded fruits, despite providing receipts and video evidence.

This is what Boniface Mwangi tweeted to caution other motorists.

