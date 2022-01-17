Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 January 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan man has inspired Netizens after showing how his life has transformed.

12 years ago, he used to be a shopkeeper and back then, he looked broke and malnourished.

He continued to work hard despite going through hard times and 12 years later, his life has transformed.

He shared a photo when he was a shopkeeper and compared it with his current life.

“12 years later. From a shopkeeper to a tour agent,” he wrote.

See this amazing transformation.

