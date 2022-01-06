Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Risk and Compliance Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

Fraud Analyst

Reporting To: Head of Security and Investigations

Overall Job Purpose

The Fraud Analyst will be responsible for reviewing transactions and collating data from various sources with a view to identify fraudulent and suspicious transactions, institute prompt mitigation actions and create awareness on fraud trends across the Bank network.

Responsibilities

Constantly monitor and identify high-risk & unauthorized transactions and fraudulent accounts.

Identify fraudulent transactions and institute prompt mitigating actions.

Review daily reports & escalate suspicious transactions to relevant stakeholders.

Recommend and action appropriate holds on accounts identified as having potentially fraudulent issues.

Contact Customers & Banks to verify transactions and resolve fraud-related account issues, if fraud confirmed, initiate investigations and dispute process.

Facilitate understanding of fraud prevention and detection across the Bank network.

Track status of resolved items to provide a record of activities and support identification of trends or persistent issues.

Qualifications

University Degree in Computer Science / Finance / Business/ Banking / Criminal Justice studies.

At least 2 years’ experience in Banking Operations; 1 years’ experience in Fraud Monitoring, Prevention and Detection

Experience using Analytics techniques in Linear and Logistic Regression, Clustering Techniques, Neural Network, Decision Trees is an added advantage.

Familiarity with wide array of Fraud Analysis tools, applications and solutions.

Key Competencies and Skills

Attention to detail

Organization skills

Problem-solving skills

Trustworthiness

Computer competency

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 10 January 2022

Apply for the job here