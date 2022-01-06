Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Risk and Compliance Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

Fraud Analyst

Reporting To: Head of Security and Investigations

Overall Job Purpose

The Fraud Analyst will be responsible for reviewing transactions and collating data from various sources with a view to identify fraudulent and suspicious transactions, institute prompt mitigation actions and create awareness on fraud trends across the Bank network.

Responsibilities

  • Constantly monitor and identify high-risk & unauthorized transactions and fraudulent accounts.
  • Identify fraudulent transactions and institute prompt mitigating actions.
  • Review daily reports & escalate suspicious transactions to relevant stakeholders.
  • Recommend and action appropriate holds on accounts identified as having potentially fraudulent issues.
  • Contact Customers & Banks to verify transactions and resolve fraud-related account issues, if fraud confirmed, initiate investigations and dispute process.
  • Facilitate understanding of fraud prevention and detection across the Bank network.
  • Track status of resolved items to provide a record of activities and support identification of trends or persistent issues.

Qualifications

  • University Degree in Computer Science / Finance / Business/ Banking / Criminal Justice studies.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in Banking Operations; 1 years’ experience in Fraud Monitoring, Prevention and Detection
  • Experience using Analytics techniques in Linear and Logistic Regression, Clustering Techniques, Neural Network, Decision Trees is an added advantage.
  • Familiarity with wide array of Fraud Analysis tools, applications and solutions.

Key Competencies and Skills

  • Attention to detail
  • Organization skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Trustworthiness
  • Computer competency

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 10 January 2022

Apply for the job here

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply