HFC Limited, the banking and property finance subsidiary of HF Group has an exciting opportunity in our Risk and Compliance Department. We are seeking for a talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individual who is committed to performance, excellence and participating in our growth strategy.
Fraud Analyst
Reporting To: Head of Security and Investigations
Overall Job Purpose
The Fraud Analyst will be responsible for reviewing transactions and collating data from various sources with a view to identify fraudulent and suspicious transactions, institute prompt mitigation actions and create awareness on fraud trends across the Bank network.
Responsibilities
- Constantly monitor and identify high-risk & unauthorized transactions and fraudulent accounts.
- Identify fraudulent transactions and institute prompt mitigating actions.
- Review daily reports & escalate suspicious transactions to relevant stakeholders.
- Recommend and action appropriate holds on accounts identified as having potentially fraudulent issues.
- Contact Customers & Banks to verify transactions and resolve fraud-related account issues, if fraud confirmed, initiate investigations and dispute process.
- Facilitate understanding of fraud prevention and detection across the Bank network.
- Track status of resolved items to provide a record of activities and support identification of trends or persistent issues.
Qualifications
- University Degree in Computer Science / Finance / Business/ Banking / Criminal Justice studies.
- At least 2 years’ experience in Banking Operations; 1 years’ experience in Fraud Monitoring, Prevention and Detection
- Experience using Analytics techniques in Linear and Logistic Regression, Clustering Techniques, Neural Network, Decision Trees is an added advantage.
- Familiarity with wide array of Fraud Analysis tools, applications and solutions.
Key Competencies and Skills
- Attention to detail
- Organization skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Trustworthiness
- Computer competency
How to Apply
Application Deadline: 10 January 2022
