Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Former Tahidi High actress Jackie Matubia alias Jolene is pregnant.

The sassy actress took to social media and announced to her fans she is pregnant by flaunting her baby bump.

“Blessed. Baby number two on the way,” she wrote.

Jolene has a daughter from her previous marriage.

She parted ways with her husband, who is a pilot, over infidelity.

She even once caught her ex-husband with a slay queen at a hotel along Thika Road.

The identity of the man that she is currently dating is not known.

Below is a photo and video of her baby bump.

