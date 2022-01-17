Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022– Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya, has revealed the candidate he will support during the August 9th Presidential election.

Natembeya, who resigned from public service last week, has set his sights on the Trans Nzoia Governor seat, which is currently occupied by Patrick Khaemba.

Though he is yet to declare the party he will use to vie for the county top seat, Natembeya hinted that he may soon join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The celebrated former administrator said he will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s footprints and won’t go against him.

“Nimefanya kazi na Rais, nitafuata mkondo wake wa kisiasa, (I have worked with my boss, the president for a long time and I won’t go against him).

“I will follow his political footprints, the handshake,” Natembeya said.

Uhuru is supporting Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST