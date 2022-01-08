Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko has today asked Eldoret residents to forgive her brother – Environment CS Keriako Tobiko – for insulting Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at Eldoret Sports Club, the MP revealed that she even visited the DP at his Karen home and intervened on behalf of her brother.

“I went to Ruto’s home in Karen, identified myself as Peris Tobiko and asked for forgiveness on behalf of my brother Keriako Tobiko who referred to him as a clerk.”

“I told him that if he wants my head then he should bring me to Uasin Gishu so that I can ask for forgiveness.

“That’s why I am here today,” she stated.

Peris then asked the gathering if they had forgiven her and her brother, to which they replied in the affirmative.

Further, she revealed that Kajiado County was firmly behind Ruto and urged political leaders to foster peace and posterity, in the run-up to the August 9 polls.

In September last year, while speaking during an event at Loita Forest in Kajiado, Keriako accused Ruto and his allies of disrespecting Uhuru.

He claimed that the DP is just an assistant to the President like other Cabinet Secretaries.

Keriako was responding to Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who trolled the CS, claiming that he was a clerk after he criticized DP Ruto for hosting a delegation of leaders from Kajiado at his Karen residence.

