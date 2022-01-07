Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – The appointment of Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi to lead ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign has reaffirmed the central role Mt Kenya leaders will play in the State House push.

Muriithi will be chairing the board of the Raila Odinga 2022 campaign.

According to Macharia Munene, a former professor of History and International Relations at the United States International University (USIU), Raila appointed former President Mwai Kibaki’s nephew to his campaign team purely to manage his dented image in Central Kenya, where he previously faced hostility.

“The appointment sends a very strong message that solidifies the impression that Raila has the backing of Mt Kenya because the governor is one of the high-profile politicians from the region, and the move is very strategic,” he said.

“There has also been a notion that Raila is surrounded by cartels that create a buffer around him, but now Nderitu is holding a powerful position in terms of campaign strategy… this will suppress that notion and make Mt Kenya feel that it is part of the campaign,” he added.

Besides, the appointment of Nderitu will also give the impression that the former Head of State supports Raila.

“Whether this is true or not is not important because Kibaki will not come out to confirm or deny it, which is good for the former Prime Minister’s candidature,” Macharia said.

This will not be the first time Ndiritu will be playing a key role in a presidential campaign, having worked for Kibaki’s Democratic Party in the 1992 and 1997 elections.

