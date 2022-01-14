Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Financial Services Manager

Job Summary

Ilara Health is looking for an outstanding leader who is excited about improving health outcomes for millions of people by empowering tens of thousands of primary care clinics across Africa by addressing the ecosystem’s $60+ billion dollar yearly financing gap. The Financial Services Manager will be responsible for building and managing our emerging financial products to support Ilara Health’s mission to build Africa’s primary healthcare network. You are an established leader with a strong background in emerging markets-startups and / or corporates who can work cross-functionally to build impactful and scalable products.

What you’ll do

Develop Ilara Health’s financial services strategy working directly with our founders

Own the business unit’s P&L and related performance target accountability

Manage Ilara Health’s growing loan portfolio and streamline risk management processes

Create and maintain SOPs for the department and ensure ongoing integration with wider business operations

Identify and manage potential third party relationships that drive business line growth

Ensure financial regulatory compliance adherence where relevant

Work cross-functionally with technology team to ensure product scalability as well as alongside all other customer-facing departments

Who you are and what you bring

5+ years experience in financial services or blue-chip investment banking / consulting / private equity / venture capital

Start-up experience a huge plus

Proven background managing teams and working across departments

Strong financial background with an equally strong grasp of financial modelling

Exceptional problem solving skills and creative thinking

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

What you will get

Market competitive salary & equity options

A huge opportunity for personal and professional growth by building a new business line in a well-funded growth-stage startup

An international team all working towards the betterment of health outcomes across emerging markets

Very active team sport sessions each week within our beautiful, garden-filled offices across Kenya

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ilara Health on www.careers-page.com to apply