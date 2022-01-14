Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Financial Services Manager
Job Summary
Ilara Health is looking for an outstanding leader who is excited about improving health outcomes for millions of people by empowering tens of thousands of primary care clinics across Africa by addressing the ecosystem’s $60+ billion dollar yearly financing gap. The Financial Services Manager will be responsible for building and managing our emerging financial products to support Ilara Health’s mission to build Africa’s primary healthcare network. You are an established leader with a strong background in emerging markets-startups and / or corporates who can work cross-functionally to build impactful and scalable products.
What you’ll do
- Develop Ilara Health’s financial services strategy working directly with our founders
- Own the business unit’s P&L and related performance target accountability
- Manage Ilara Health’s growing loan portfolio and streamline risk management processes
- Create and maintain SOPs for the department and ensure ongoing integration with wider business operations
- Identify and manage potential third party relationships that drive business line growth
- Ensure financial regulatory compliance adherence where relevant
- Work cross-functionally with technology team to ensure product scalability as well as alongside all other customer-facing departments
Who you are and what you bring
- 5+ years experience in financial services or blue-chip investment banking / consulting / private equity / venture capital
- Start-up experience a huge plus
- Proven background managing teams and working across departments
- Strong financial background with an equally strong grasp of financial modelling
- Exceptional problem solving skills and creative thinking
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
What you will get
- Market competitive salary & equity options
- A huge opportunity for personal and professional growth by building a new business line in a well-funded growth-stage startup
- An international team all working towards the betterment of health outcomes across emerging markets
- Very active team sport sessions each week within our beautiful, garden-filled offices across Kenya
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to Ilara Health on www.careers-page.com to apply
