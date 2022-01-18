Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

Reporting To: Finance Manager

Staff Reporting: None

Matrix Management: Kenya Program

DIVISION/PURPOSE:

International Programme Department is:

· To contribute to the process of global poverty alleviation and

· Strengthen Islamic Relief (IR) global work through the provision of technical support in cooperation with regional desks and support units.

DEPARTMENT/PURPOSE:

Kenya program is:

· To contribute to the poverty alleviation in Kenya and

· To strengthen IR Kenya office through the provision of technical and managerial support.

JOB PURPOSE:

To assist in finance-related tasks in line with agreed and accepted IR financial practices and procedures.

KEY OBJECTIVES

To maintain the petty cash, prepare vouchers, record transactions and petty cash reconciliation, get approval and maintain filing.

KEY ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Accounting:

Payments:

Preparation of and vouching of transaction supporting documentation as required by Islamic Relief procedures.

Writing of cheques

Issuing cheques to suppliers.

Ensure all transactions are adequately supported prior to payment.

Ensure that all vouchers are well approved

Prepare and submission of all statutory deductions on timely basis

Payment Monthly fund transfer to different field offices as per there request.

Bank

Reconciling Banks for Nairobi Office and also keep updated record for all the field offices bank accounts.

Ensure that bank opening are properly documented, and signatories are updated and with proper approval from HQ.

Recording

Recording of petty cash transactions and cash book maintenance. Ensure reconciliation of the petty cash balance daily and to get it approved by the finance officer.

Recording Incomes from the HQ and local donors and updating the HQ portal online on timely basis.

Audit

To assist Finance Coordinator, operation, for the Year-end closing providing all auditing vouchers, files, etc to Auditor.

Archiving of vouchers for donors outside Kenya for audit purpose and Ledger accounts reconciliation for year audit.

Filling

Maintenance of the financial filing, and ensuring that hard and scanned copies are maintained at the end of each project and ensuring adequate archiving.

Perform any other duties as requested by his/her line manager subject to comply and not conflict with the above.

Ensure that all necessary documents are appropriately filled.

Requirements:

Bachelor in Accounting Finance (finance option) or related field

At least 3 year experience in Finance management in NGO set-up

Effective IT Skills (Word & Excel).

Communication, tact and negotiation skills.

Flexibility to spend significant time in the field.

Problem solving.

Fluent in Written and spoken English.

How To Apply

Please send us your cover letter and detailed CV, including your qualifications, experience, names and addresses of three referees, a working e-mail address and daytime telephone contacts. The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the position title on the subject line. Send your application to

Recruitment.irk@islamic-relief.or.ke

Closing Date: 19th January 2021