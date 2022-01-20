Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Area Finance & Administration Assistant

Reporting: Field Coordinator

Salary Grade: Assistant II, Level 4

JOB SUMMARY

Reporting to the Field Coordinator, the Area Finance & Admin Assistant (AFAA) shall maintain efficient financial and administrative systems and procedures as well as control mechanisms to support the smooth running of the operations of Kisumu Program Area in compliance with ChildFund policies and procedures. The incumbent manages the day-to-day financial and administrative resources of the office; conducts regular checks of the internal controls, support end month accounts closure processes, proposes the administrative budgets of the office, ensuring that disbursements are in accordance with the administrative budget and ChildFund financial Policies and Procedures.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Child Safeguarding

Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks, acquire relevant knowledge and skills which will enable you to promote strong safeguarding practices, understand the child safeguarding policy and procedures, and conduct yourself in a manner consistent with the Child Safeguarding Policy. This will be imperative at times when children and youth participate in any advocacy activities.

Manage the day-to-day financial and administrative resources of the office.

Settle amounts due or recover outstanding receivables for the program.

Ensure that expenses are properly coded as per prescribed costing structure.

Ensure statutory deductions are paid on time including filling of the required statutory returns.

Monitor the program budget and ensure expenditures incurred are within budget

Prepare monthly financial reports and share with management

Coordinate training and capacity-building activities to staff in finance related areas.

Undertake missions to field locations to review administrative and financial arrangements and make appropriate recommendations as required.

Handle any other organization’s duty as may be directed by the Supervisor.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCE

Bachelor’s Degree in commerce majoring in Finance or Accounting.

Knowledge in QuickBooks accounting package will be an added advantage

Possession of relevant professional certifications.

At least four years professional experience in accountancy and administration in an NGO handling donor funded projects.

Required Experience

At least four years of experience in a supervisory role managing finance and administration

Working knowledge of Kenya Labour Laws.

Knowledge in HR and Procurement processes.

Good organization and time management skills and ability to work under pressure.

Good communication and writing skills.

Must have very good interpersonal skills.

Must be a person of very high integrity.

Experience developing and/or maintaining budget tracking tools.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Child Fund International on childfundinternational.secure.force.com to apply