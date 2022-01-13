Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Manager, Finance and Administration

The Position:

KCB Foundation (the “Foundation”) was established in 2007 to implement the KCB Bank Group’s corporate social responsibility programmes and as a sign of commitment to sustainable development to alleviate poverty and enhance well-being. To date, the KCB Foundation has a footprint in community programs in Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Burundi. These programmes are customized in each of the countries where KCB operates to ensure that they are aligned to the relevant socio-economic development priorities and provide innovative home-grown solutions to the local challenges. The Foundation delivers these interventions through enterprise development programmes and philanthropy programmes.

The job holder is responsible for oversight of the Foundation’s financial and fiscal management aspects through development and implementation of the financial strategy and provision of technical leadership in financial planning and forecasting, preparation of budgets and financial reporting. The role shall also have oversight accountability to manage, plan, co-ordinate and drive smooth running of all programme finance functions, such as grant management, programme budgeting, payments, and cost management.

Responsibilities

Develop and formulate strategic financial plans and budget estimates for the Foundation and provide financial advice and guidance on financial strategy.

Develop tools and systems to provide critical financial, accounting and operations information across KCBF.

Support individual KCBF programmes and enabling functions in financial planning and implementation of plans.

Research, prepare and submit the Foundation’s annual corporate budget.

Analyse new and existing financial processes to ensure they are carried out in compliance with financial legislation, financial standards and best practices and KCB Group policies and procedures.

Coordinate internal and external audit processes including responding to audit queries on finances and operations and oversee required action to address deficiencies.

Coordinate banking services, reconciliation and custody of funds, securities, and financial instruments.

Lead the preparation of financial reports and interpret financial reports, statements, accounting records as well as timely cash flow reporting and management.

Develop, review and update finance and accounting policies and procedures for the Foundation.

Ensure a proper governance framework for Finance across the Foundation including management of risk profile and internal control measures of the Foundation.

Ensure effective management of finance, administration, procurement, asset management and administration support services for KCBF.

Ensure tax and statutory compliance; interfacing with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should have the following:

A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce, or related field from a recognized university.

Fully qualified in CPA (K)/ ACCA (UK) or equivalent qualification.

Master’s degree in in Finance, Business Administration or related field will be added advantage.

8 years relevant work experience in Budgeting and Financial Management in a financial services sector with at least 7 years in programme administration.

5 years’ experience in in international donor funded projects and donor financial reports.

Experience in grant management, people management, monitoring & evaluation.

How to Apply

The above position is demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.

To be considered your application must be received by Tuesday 25th January 2022.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Now