Field Coordinator II

Div/Dept: Programs and Sponsorship

Location: Kisumu Development Area

Reporting Relationship: Area Manager – Western

Salary Grade Coordinator II, Level 5

SUMMARY

Responsible for managing and supervising the effective design, development, implementation, review and reporting of program and sponsorship activities in the six communities/project sites under Kisumu Program Area namely St Francis, Upper Nyakach, Kano Plain, Rera, Rangala and Busibi. S/he will coordinate linkages between the children, community, local leaders, county stakeholders, and partners with ChildFund Kenya. The Field Coordinator will ensure smooth linkage between ChildFund program and sponsorship technical staff at Country office (CO) and staff of the Kisumu Program Area.

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Child Safeguarding

Remain alert and responsive to any child safeguarding risks, acquire relevant knowledge and skills which will enable you to promote strong safeguarding practices, understand the child safeguarding policy and procedures, and conduct yourself in a manner consistent with the Child Safeguarding Policy. This will be imperative at times when children and youth participate in any advocacy activities.

Provides strategic leadership in the management of the Kisumu Program Area to attain organisation goals and objectives,

Lead and oversee the development of a Program Area Strategic Plan in accordance to organizational policies and procedures, the Strategic Plan of the Country Office, Community priorities and the best-practices of community planning.

Supervises the program and sponsorship teams of the program area to effectively undertake their roles and responsibilities in delivering quality program and sponsorship to the enrolled children and their families in the communities of St. Francis, Upper Nyakach, Kano Plains, Rera, Rangala and Busibi,

Coordinates preparation, submission for approval of the Annual Operation Plan and budget (AOPB),

Oversees the implementation, monitoring, review and reporting of AOBP and share with CO and LPs experiences and lessons leant.

Participate in all forums, coordination, and partnership meetings with all stakeholders within Kisumu Program Areas counties of Kisumu, Siaya and Busia and those that involve ChildFund Local Partners,

Ensure effective collaborate between Kisumu Program Area staff with enrolled children, their parents, community sponsorship relations volunteers and local community leaders and stakeholders in the implementation of programs and sponsorship activities in the staff assigned areas,

Work with program staff implementing grant funded projects in the program area and ensure they are aligned and integrated to the program activities,

Builds positive and productive relations with local partners, communities, enrolled families, and national and county levels authorities in Kisumu, Siaya and Busia Counties.

Raises awareness of organization as a leader of child development and a leader of children’s issues and ensures clear communication channels between stakeholders and staff.

Oversee management, accountability and effective utilization, reporting and auditing of all financial resources, organizational assets and property,

Provides capacity building opportunities to staff and ensures all staff are accountable and compliant with organizational policies/procedures and local laws/regulations.

Ensure child safeguarding in integrated in all program activities and all staff are trained and adhere to organizational child safeguarding policies and procedures.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s or higher-level degree required in relevant discipline such as Development Studies, Economic, Business management, Agriculture, education etc

A post graduate certificate or diploma in project planning, community development or related studies will be an added advantage.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

6 years’ experience in a similar position on preferably in a community development NGO

Demonstrated experience with managing development programs, preferably in a technical area, community development and/or child-focused programming

Outstanding written and oral communication skills in English

Demonstrated high-level interpersonal and cross-cultural skills including the ability to build collaborative relationships internally and externally with sensitivity to cultural, ethnic, social and political issues.

Demonstrated technical expertise in such areas as: project, budget and resource management.

Demonstration of knowledge of program design; grant acquisition and management; providing oversight and accountability grant funded programs; resource stewardship, and cross functional coordination

Computer proficiency in general office software (i.e. Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook).

Experience in resource mobilization, coordination and negotiation and social policy.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Child Fund International on childfundinternational.secure.force.com to apply