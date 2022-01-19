Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Assistant

Key Responsibilities

The incumbent will take responsibility for the daily organisation and planning of a field operation, arranging timetabling and co-ordinating multi-institution teams. The incumbent will also be an integral member of the field team and will take on responsibilities for sampling and data collection in the field where required. Specifically, S/he Will.

Represent ILRI on a day to day level with project partners and take responsibility for maintaining good relations with study participants, local authorities and other stakeholders

Liaise regularly with government officials.

Day to day management of field activities, including timetabling, vehicle logistics, sample delivery, consumables supply

Assume responsibility for daily and weekly reporting of progress to project management on behalf of other members of the field team

Undertake examinations of, and collect biological samples from, livestock and the environment

Ensure accurate recording of data in the field

Ensure timely delivery of field samples to the laboratory and co-ordinate logistics of sample transfer and data management

Maintain records of the homes/farms and participants visited

Take care of the project resources

Willingness to spend sometimes long days in the field

Perform any other related duties as may be assigned

Requirements

Bachelors’ degree in Veterinary Medicine

Minimum of one year experience in field-based projects with a “One Health” theme.

Formal training (eg certificate level) in team management – as well as significant practical experience of team management.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Good interpersonal, facilitation and communication skills especially to diverse audience and targets.

Ability to work in multi-cultural environment and foster teamwork.

Ability to work with limited supervision and to take initiatives.

This position is at job level HG 11. The position on a 1-year fixed term contract. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances.

How To Apply

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab above before 1 February 2022. The position title and reference number REF: FC/AHH/01/2022 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

Interested and qualified? Go to International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) on www.ilri.org to apply