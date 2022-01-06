Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Opportunity

Job title: FIELD SALES AGENTS

Company profile

Jiji is the best place to sell anything to real people. It is the biggest free online classified with an advanced security system. We provide a simple hassle- free solution to sell and buy almost anything.

Jiji Kenya’s No. 1 Mobile App of the Year Shopping and E – commerce is looking for Field Sales Agents to join our robust team

Key Responsibilities & Deliverables;

  • Recruit accounts and convert the accounts to real
  • Retain the accounts by upgrading them to new
  • Training and mentorship
  • Achieve weekly targets

Academic Qualifications and Skills

  • Fluent in English and Kiswahili
  • A go getter / Achiever
  • Self-discipline
  • Accountable
  • Resilient
  • Willing to learn
  • Be in control of your work zone

Compensation

  • Weekly commission on all sales made
  • Extra bonus upon achieving your target
  • Mentoring opportunities
  • Consistency in performance leads to career growth as a Team Lead

Interested?

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line FIELD SALES AGENT

