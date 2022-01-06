Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Opportunity

Job title: FIELD SALES AGENTS

Company profile

Jiji is the best place to sell anything to real people. It is the biggest free online classified with an advanced security system. We provide a simple hassle- free solution to sell and buy almost anything.

Jiji Kenya’s No. 1 Mobile App of the Year Shopping and E – commerce is looking for Field Sales Agents to join our robust team

Key Responsibilities & Deliverables;

Recruit accounts and convert the accounts to real

Retain the accounts by upgrading them to new

Training and mentorship

Achieve weekly targets

Academic Qualifications and Skills

Fluent in English and Kiswahili

A go getter / Achiever

Self-discipline

Accountable

Resilient

Willing to learn

Be in control of your work zone

Compensation

Weekly commission on all sales made

Extra bonus upon achieving your target

Mentoring opportunities

Consistency in performance leads to career growth as a Team Lead

Interested?

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line FIELD SALES AGENT