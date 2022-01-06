Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Opportunity
Job title: FIELD SALES AGENTS
Company profile
Jiji is the best place to sell anything to real people. It is the biggest free online classified with an advanced security system. We provide a simple hassle- free solution to sell and buy almost anything.
Jiji Kenya’s No. 1 Mobile App of the Year Shopping and E – commerce is looking for Field Sales Agents to join our robust team
Key Responsibilities & Deliverables;
- Recruit accounts and convert the accounts to real
- Retain the accounts by upgrading them to new
- Training and mentorship
- Achieve weekly targets
Academic Qualifications and Skills
- Fluent in English and Kiswahili
- A go getter / Achiever
- Self-discipline
- Accountable
- Resilient
- Willing to learn
- Be in control of your work zone
Compensation
- Weekly commission on all sales made
- Extra bonus upon achieving your target
- Mentoring opportunities
- Consistency in performance leads to career growth as a Team Lead
Interested?
Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line FIELD SALES AGENT
