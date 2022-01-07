Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Former KTN anchor turned businesslady, Betty Kyallo, has once again disturbed the internet after parading her bikini body.

Betty has been hitting the gym hard for several months but she still has a long way to go.

“Extremely comfortable in my skin, usinilitee insecurities hapa,” she captioned one of the photos.

She further lashed out at those body-shaming her and made it clear that no one can steal her joy.

Here are the juicy photos that she posted.

