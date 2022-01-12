Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has claimed that senior government officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government are meeting Deputy President William Ruto at night begging him to allow them to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with KASS FM on Wednesday morning, Nyoro, who is a close confidant of DP Ruto, said Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries Chief Administrative Secretaries and senior parastatal heads have been having night meetings with Ruto as they were afraid of the repercussions of associating with the second in command during the day.

“We are engaging them at night because they are afraid and our line is always open at night.

“In February 2022, UDA’s support base will be vividly seen. No one wants to be left behind. We are still receiving defectors,” he noted.

Nyoro further stated that most government officers would make their stand known after receiving their February 2022 salaries.

“Our president and the government will be shocked. The migration will be similar to that of the wildebeests.

“Many people have been frustrated by this government. Some are CSS, CASs, PSs, and others occupy top positions in government.

“Actually, the majority are from Mt Kenya.

“Some are just waiting for their last salaries to show Uhuru that there’s an end to all the humiliation that they have gone through.

“Towards the end of February, all these MPs you see with Raila (ODM leader Raila Odinga) will cross over,” he noted.

