Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muriithi, has told Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga followers to expect a ‘campaign like no other’ as former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, prepares to address his first major rally in 2022.

Nderitu, who has been appointed as the Chairman of Raila’s presidential campaign board, said the former Premier will hold his first rally in Thika Town on Saturday, an area considered as President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s political backyard.

Nderitu, who was having an interview with one of the local dailies, disclosed they are putting everything in place to vanquish Ruto and take over the country’s leadership in the August 9 elections.

“This is a campaign like no other. It is only comparable to the National Rainbow campaign of 2002,” Nderitu said.

It’s understood that foreign poll experts are set to join a team of local professionals that Raila has constituted to drive his campaign.

Raila and Ruto are the two main contestants in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

