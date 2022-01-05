Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Opportunity

Save the Children International has an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as the Chief Impact Officer Executive Assistant at any existing Save the Children International office location.

ROLE PURPOSE:

To provide professional support service to the Chief Impact Officer (CIO) and light touch support to the PQI Senior Management Team (PQI SMT).

To facilitate the CIO in carrying out their duties in the most efficient way.

Adhoc support to the PQI SMT.

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

Essential :

Previous experience in a similar role, preferably in an international environment

Understands the need for confidentiality when dealing with sensitive information and correspondence

Experienced in drafting well-written and professionally presented documents (including correspondence and minutes)

Ability to conduct basic desk research to prepare for external engagement

Support the production of powerpoint presentations, speeches, papers, etc.

Competent in use of Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Experience of dealing with complex diaries and international travel arrangements for multi-functional directors

Strong planning/anticipation skills. Experience of planning and organising meetings and events, with attention to detail

Experienced in developing and maintaining efficient filing systems

Strong attention to detail

Strong written and oral communication skills, fluent in English

Evidenced ability to liaise and communicate effectively with a broad range of people at all levels, across different cultures and to act with credibility, discretion, tact and diplomacy

Highly developed organisational skills with the ability to effectively prioritise and to work calmly when under pressure to achieve deadlines.

Proven ability to adopt a pro-active approach to problem solving, to plan ahead and anticipate problems

Good time management and coordination skills. Ability to plan ahead, devise and manage work plans, anticipate requirements, problems and obstacles, juggle priorities successfully, and work effectively and calmly under pressure to tight deadlines

Ability to work effectively at senior level, gaining trust and confidence with stakeholders

Personal planning, recruitment and team leadership skills

We can offer circa £35,000 per annum (If based in UK) with an option of flexible working hours. If the role is based outside of the UK, National T&C (including pay) will apply.

This role can be based in any existing Save the Children International Regional or Country office location on approval but must be available to work UK hours, provided the successful candidate has proof of eligibility to work from the preferred location.

The Organisation

We employ approximately 25,000 people across the globe and work on the ground in over 100 countries to help children affected by crises, or those that need better healthcare, education and child protection. We also campaign and advocate at the highest levels to realise the right of children and to ensure their voices are heard.

We are working towards three breakthroughs in how the world treats children by 2030:

No child dies from preventable causes before their 5th birthday

All children learn from a quality basic education and that,

Violence against children is no longer tolerated

We know that great people make a great organization, and that our employees play a crucial role in helping us achieve our ambitions for children. We value our people and offer a meaningful and rewarding career, along with a collaborative and inclusive environment where ambition, creativity, and integrity are highly valued.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Save the Children on kenya.savethechildren.net to apply