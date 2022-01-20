Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 January 2022 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, has surprised some of her fans after she pulled a naughty stunt on social media.

The sassy TV anchor is known to be a very principled lady but in this latest video clip, she pulled a naughty stunt that left men with wild thoughts.

The beautiful vernacular media personality posted a video moaning while eating cabbages.

Her timeline is on fire as men openly express their thirst.

Here’s the viral clip (you are advised to put on earphones if you are in a public place).

