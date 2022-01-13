Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – As Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were celebrating the resignation of Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, who has set his sights on the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies were also not left out.

Speaking moments after Natembeya announced his exit from the service, Tiaty MP William Kamket thanked God for answering his prayer at last.

Kamket even wished Natembeya will lose the Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat he is eyeing.

According to the KANU MP who has declared his support for Azimio La Umoja that is being spearheaded by Raila, Natembeya’s resignation is a welcome relief for him and the people of Rift Valley as the guy was hard to deal with and very arrogant.

“I want to say congratulations to him for taking that bold step to be among the first civil servants to quit in order to try and join us in politics. But at the same time, I want to say good riddance,” said Kamket said.

Natembeya was known for his tough stance against cattle rustling and insecurity in Rift Valley, vices viewed to be heavily linked to politicians from the region.

He also supervised the government’s efforts to reclaim huge tracts of land belonging to Mau forest by evicting many people who had encroached the forest.

It is believed many politicians from Rift valley dislike him because they were among illegal beneficiaries of Mau forest land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST