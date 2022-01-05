Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Esther Musila and Guardian Angel finally solemnized their union yesterday in an invite-only wedding attended by friends and family.

The 52-year-old mother of three looked like a snack, if not a complete meal, in a figure-hugging cream gown that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Taking to social media, Esther said that she was elated to marry her best friend.

“To find someone as special as you out of all the people in the world is something I never imagined.

“Let’s do this life together. Today I married my best friend,” she wrote.

See how she looked stunning.

