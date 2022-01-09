Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Esther Musila has turned into some sort of a motivational speaker after facing a lot of criticism, following her wedding with Guardian Angel, a man who is almost half her age.

Taking to her Instagram account, the sassy mother of three said she doesn’t need validation from anyone.

According to her, happy women are not the married ones or those who are single with stable careers and good incomes, but those who chose to love themselves truly and forget about their past.

She advised women to stop playing victims and move past their anger, tears and bitterness.

According to Esther, happiness is a personal choice.

Her long post reads: The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones.

“They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly.

“Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.

“They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness.

“They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility.

“They chose to be defined by their present, but not their bitter pasts.

“They are happy because they don’t need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don’t need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine.

“They are happy because they chose to be Queens 👸

✌✌To the ladies in the house………..

