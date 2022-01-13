Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Dozens of motor vehicles parts that had been dismantled into pieces from vehicles whose owners could not be immediately established, were recovered from a yard operated by a scrap metal dealer in Nairobi.

One man identified as Moses Ndegwa was arrested following the raid at a scrap metal yard close to Kariobangi Light Industries and a lorry full of the vehicles-turned pieces recovered.

Early today morning, detectives received information through the DCI #Fichua hotline, that three vehicles a Toyota DX 102, Toyota 110, and a Pajero had been driven into the scrap metal yard before they were hurriedly dismantled by a standby pool of mechanics.

In an elaborate operation by the highly skilled craftsmen, the vehicles were deconstructed into pieces under the cover of darkness and by 4 am, were already loaded into a lorry ready for the lucrative scrap metal market.

The skillful mechanics left little trace of their trade and it would take a genius to establish that vehicles had been chopped into pieces a night before at the yard, that operates as a welding workshop during the day.

Luckily, the detectives from Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau responded to the call just on time, as the lorry carrying the load was roaring to leave for a yet to be established destination believed to be along Mombasa road.

Instead, the lorry was diverted to Buru Buru police station where the load was offloaded, as the suspect was grilled for detailed information into his trade and his accomplices.

More arrests shall be made as investigations into this high-level crime ensue.

DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.