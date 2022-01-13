Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Emotions ran high as family and friends of the late Brian Kipyego received his body at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) on Wednesday, the same place they bade him bye six years ago when he left for Australia in search of greener pastures.

Brian was returning home last month when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

He died on the spot.

He was just five minutes away from his home when the unfortunate incident happened.

His family has been fundraising to fly in his body from Australia.

Speaking to the press after receiving his body at the airport, one of his family members said, “It is devastating, especially for the family.

“It is something you cannot even want to imagine. Sending somebody from Kenya to come study here and going back in a coffin is not something easy,”.

The burial will take place on Friday, January 14.

Below are photos of Brian’s body arriving at JKIA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.