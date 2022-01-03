Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 January 2022 – A pastor from Embu is hospitalized after he was attacked by his church members during a chaotic New Year’s Sunday service.

The man of God, identified as Pastor James Mugoh, is the founder of Wings of Blessing African Church in Embu town and as he was preaching during a prophetic service, he demanded every member of his church to give Sh 4.200 to unlock their 2022 blessings, failure to which he would curse them for being stingy to God.

The congregants did not welcome his demands, leading to a verbal exchange.

They then ganged up against the pastor and beat him up, leaving him with serious injuries.

Below is a photo of the pastor in the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.