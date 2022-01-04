Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has asked Kenyan youth to re-think their political decisions ahead of the August polls.

Speaking yesterday, Raila urged the youth to seek better employment opportunities and shun the wheelbarrows which Deputy President William Ruto is so much advocating for.

He noted that Ruto’s wheelbarrows are meant to enslave and impoverish people so that they can be led.

“Tunasema wale vijana wetu ambao walimaliza masomo wapewe kazi ya maana ambayo itaweka pesa kwa tumbo yao.

“Kazi ya kusukuma wheelbarrow sio kazi muhimu, munataka kusukuma wheelbarrow?” Raila asked.

The ODM leader was speaking at the burial of Julia Nabwera at Mautuma Constituency in Lugari, Kakamega County.

Raila’s statement comes just days after he was endorsed for the country’s top seat by Western Kenya MPs and leaders at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Friday, December 31.

During the Azimio la Umoja event, several MPs defected to ODM from Amani National Congress (ANC), FORD Kenya and other parties ahead of the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST