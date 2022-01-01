Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 01 January 2022 – Controversial comedian Eric Omondi, who is reportedly broke, abandoned his Range Rover at a garage over an unpaid bill and now, the Ksh 7 Million guzzler is set to be auctioned for Ksh 1.1 Million.

The comedian’s supercharged Range Rover Sport has been at King Rovers garage for some time now.

He took the vehicle for service and failed to pay.

According to the manager of the garage, Eric does not pick his calls whenever he tries to get in touch with him.

The mechanic, who spoke in an interview with Mungai Eve, estimated that the comedian’s Range Rover at its current condition is worth about Ksh 7 million.

He, however, stated that if Eric fails to pick it up by 3rd January 2022, he will be forced to auction his Range Rover for a meager Ksh1.1 million.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.