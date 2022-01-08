Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 January 2022 – A man who threatened to kill another and cut him into small pieces of flesh had been arrested by serious crimes detectives.

Amar Dilip Shah, was arrested along General Mathenge street in Nairobi’s Westlands area, where he also caused a scene after resisting arrest and attacked the arresting officer.

What followed was a scuffle as the unruly suspect attempted to throw kicks and punches at the detective Inspector of police. But the officer who is also a martial arts specialist employed a few calculated tactical moves and subdued the man.

The suspect is currently a guest of the state at a police station within the city, facing charges of threatening to kill contrary to section 223 (1) of the Penal Code.

Members of the public are advised to note that assaulting a police officer, resisting or willfully obstructing a police officer in the due execution of his duties attracts a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or both.

