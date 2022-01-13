Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – A senior police officer was almost lynched last evening, after he demanded for a bribe that was not forthcoming from a liquor store owner, in Thika’s Runda estate.

Police Inspector Davis Simiyu of Kikuyu police station, had in the company of two others who were lucky to escape, walked to Heisenberg wines and spirits masquerading as Kenya Revenue Authority officials.

After conducting a thorough ‘inspection’ of the liquor store, they turned to the owner David Mathenge and accused him of failing to issue ETR Tax invoices to customers and selling products with fake excise stamps, after which they demanded for a hefty bribe.

All this while, a visibly disappointed group of the characteristic young men who hover around liquor stores was all eyes, watching the unfolding events from the periphery as the purported KRA staff ransacked their local. They were not happy.

When Mathenge remained adamant that he was a diligent taxpayer operating his business legitimately, the three attempted to arrest him. However, his intuition had warned him that the three were thugs out to steal from him. He raised alarm.

This attracted the already agitated group of young men who came running, baying for the blood of the three. Two of the suspects managed to escape using a getaway car but Simiyu was cornered and given a thorough beating befitting a stray dog.

Police officers who were on patrol heard the commotion and rushed to the scene in time to save Simiyu, before the mobs’ blows and kicks reached his vital organs.

It is after interrogation that the officers established that Inspector Simiyu was a rogue cop on interdiction.

He is facing three court cases at the Nakuru and Milimani Law courts, for the offences of impersonating KRA officials. A fake KRA identification document was also recovered from him.

The suspect is currently in custody facing personation and forgery charges.

By DCI.

