Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – A male teacher at a Nyamira-based high school had to take strides back after entering his house to confirm that indeed he was in the right home after he found four masked men in his living room where they held his wife and househelp hostage last night.

In the 9 pm incident, the 33-year-old teacher at Omonayo Secondary School arrived at his Nyageita village home in Nyamira North sub-county, to find a four-man gang in jungle attire and armed with crude weapons at his house.

His wife, 30, and 21-year-old househelp had been roughed and held hostage, threatened with even dire consequences should they raise alarm.

Oblivious of the imminent peril that awaited him on the other side of the door, the youthful teacher made his way into the house ready to announce his arrival. His usual welcome had, however, been overtaken by the dreaded visitors.

Bundled with the rest of the hostages, he pleaded with the assailants to spare their lives, handing over his OPPO phone valued at Sh20,500 and Sh18,000 cash.

The gang went ahead to rob another Sh11,000 cash and two phones from the wife and househelp before disappearing.

The family which suffered numerous injuries and untold trauma during the robbery was treated at Ibarra Mission hospital, after reporting the incident to police at the Ekerenyo station.

Investigations have been initiated to trail the violent robbers.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.