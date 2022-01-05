Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Tenants of one of the estates in Nakuru were treated to free drama after a lady confronted her younger sister’s boyfriend and beat him up.

According to sources, the lady went berserk after she got wind that the man was frequently battering her sister.

A video shared online shows the furious lady unleashing hot slaps on her sister’s boyfriend as tenants desperately try to calm her down.

‘’Mbona unapiga sister yangu( Why are you beating up my sister)” the lady is heard ranting in the video while beating up the poor man.

A social media user reacted to the video saying “Since that boy was never well trained by his mother, he needs the beating of a woman. What you failed to learn from a mother, you will be taught by another woman (The law of Life).”

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.