Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Barely a week after he was named former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s campaign Manager, Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muriithi, has been shown the door by his own party.

In a statement issued by Party of National Unity (PNU) Secretary-General, John Okwemwa Anunda, Muriithi who was pretending to be the leader of PNU, is not authorised to speak on its behalf or represent it in any meeting.

Further, Anunda revealed that an advert that appeared in the papers on Saturday, January 15, announcing the recruitment of aspirants wishing to seek elective seats through the party was null and void because it had not been sanctioned.

The Secretary-General also revealed that he was the only person mandated to call for meetings in the party.

On the other hand, Muriithi is yet to respond to his alleged ejection and this now exposes the supremacy battles inside the once ruling party.

Muriithi is one among many governors who were chosen to steer Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

