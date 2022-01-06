Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was forced to alight from a chopper that was about to take off after attending a function in Nakuru County

In a video posted online, the ODM leader was filmed holding an impromptu address after a crowd formed around the chopper.

The crowd was also seen surrounding the chopper as they demanded to be addressed by Raila, who was in the company of Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Consequently, Kinyanjui was the first to alight from the chopper even as he attempted to calm the crowd as the ODM leader watched from his seat.

He explained that Raila had visited the county to attend the burial of former Nakuru Mayor, Joseck Thuo, promising that the ODM leader would hold a tour of the county in the coming months.

“He (Raila) had come for a funeral because we have our former Mayor who had passed away.

“We want to tell him that we want our own day as Nakuru.

“Let him just greet you for a minute before we leave,” he stated.

Afterward, RAILA came out to address the charged crowd.

In his address, Raila advised the residents to prepare themselves for the August elections by registering as voters.

He stated that he needed the residents to help him as he eyes the Presidency in the upcoming general elections.

After his address, the two got back to the chopper registered as 5Y–DSB which is reported to belong to Royal Media Services Chairman, SK Macharia, as they headed to attend another function.

Watch the video below>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST