Monday, 03 January 2022 – Dr. Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, has decided to join the gym as part of her new year plans.

The mother of two posted a photo flaunting her juicy curves in a gym outfit and lamented that working out is not easy.

“Working out ain’t easy,” she wrote.

As usual, men flocked to her timeline with lustful comments after she posted the sultry photo.

Nicah is currently dating a local deejay identified as Dj Slahver and they seem to be madly in love.

