Thursday, 20 January 2022 – An Indian man alleged to be Nick Ruto’s gay lover is not happy after he got married last weekend.

The Indian man trended last year after he was captured in a viral video getting mushy with the Deputy President’s son during his 30th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, days after Nick married in a traditional wedding, the alleged gay man, identified as Viraj Shah, said he is heartbroken since he was so close to formalizing his union with Nick.

He claims that Nick married to please his dictatorial father.

“We were so close to formalizing our union babe but now, you have to pretend to be ‘normal’ for power.

“Is it even worth it?. Always be true to yourself and your feelings,” he wrote.

Viraj said he will continue loving Nick no matter what, adding that they had made so many promises to each other.

Here’s a screenshot of his IG post.

